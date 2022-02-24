CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged in a shooting that left two dead and one person critically wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Tuesday.
Jesus Hernandez, 59, is facing two felony counts of first degree murder and one felony count of attempted murder. He is expected in bond court on Thursday.
Police said Hernandez was arrested after being identified as the offender who shot three people at a home in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue.
Two people were killed and another was critically wounded around 7:10 a.m. Police said someone heard arguing and shots fired inside a home. When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.
A 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest, shoulder, and back was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Two other unidentified victims were pronounced dead at the scene.