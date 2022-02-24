CHICGAO (CBS)– The Archdiocese of Chicago announced the end of the school mask mandate for the remaining Catholic schools starting Monday.
A was sent a letter to parents explaining that masks will be optional based on low COVID cases.
Some Illinois Catholic schools already went maskless, but now this applies to schools in Chicago, Evanston and Oak Park. Catholic schools in Lake County and most of suburban Cook County moved to mask optional earlier in February.
However, some precaution will stay in place. If a student is returning from quarantine they must wear a mask for five days.