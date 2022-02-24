BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (CBS) — There were prayers for peace across Chicago’s Ukrainian community Thursday night, from services in Palatine and Bloomingdale to gatherings in Ukrainian Village.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, dozens filled the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Bloomingdale – praying with a purpose for those for whom they care so deeply, and with a great deal on their own minds and hearts.

The congregants filled the church late Thursday night as the sun was just coming up Friday morning in Ukraine – the time of day when many a href=”https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/russia-ukraine-invasion-donbas-troops-today/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Russian airstrikes have happened. They prayed at the exact hours they worried most about their family members.

When the Russian missiles went off this week, Andrew Zelinskyi said, “It broke my heart; it broke the heart of my families.”

Zelinskyi’s parents and brothers live in Ukraine. They are about a seven-hour drive from the capital Kyiv. But uncertainty is still surrounding them.

“I’m scared when it’s too dark,” he said, “so usually, I’m worried.”

Those at the prayer service did more than relying on faith. They hoped this is a war that Ukraine can win.

“So far now, I’m talking – I talk with my family,” Zelinskyi said.

Zelinskyi most recently returned home to Ukraine in January. He took a picture with his mom and dad.

Now, he worries about whether he can ever return at all, and if so, what he will return to.

“I did not believe about the war until yesterday,” Zelinskyi said.

But when Russia started the war against Ukraine, Zelinskyi began questioning whether his trip home last month might be the last of his life.

Terry: “Are you yearning for that opportunity to give your mom and dad and family a hug again?”

Zelinskyi: “I would like to. I believe so we can do this. We can hug again. It’s for sure.”

CBS 2’s Terry met people with many different stories. But of course, images of war are never easy to wrap your mind around – and it’s even harder knowing that your family is sitting in the middle of it all.