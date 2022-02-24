CHICAGO (CBS) — Catholic schools in Chicago, Evanston, and Oak Park will go mask optional starting Monday.
The Archdiocese of Chicago sent a letter to parents explaining masks will now be optional based on low COVID cases.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Steady Snow Starts At 4:00 P.M.
Catholic schools in suburban Lake and Cook County have already been maskless for a few weeks, but this now applies to all schools in the Archdiocese.READ MORE: As Russia Invades Their Homeland, Ukrainian Village Community Unites For Prayer And Support; 'I’m Crying All Morning'
Other COVID precautions will stay in place. If a student is returning from quarantine, they must wear a mask for five days.
But Chicago Public Schools plan to keep students masked.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Issue Alert After Recent Carjackings, Robberies In Deering
The Stay in School Coalition presented a petition with a few hundred signatures to make masking optional, But the school board points to the student vaccination rate falling far below the city as a whole as to why CPS will keep its masking and vaccination policies in place.