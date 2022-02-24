CHICAGO (CBS) — With 2 to 4 inches of snow expected to hit Chicago as the latest winter storm moves through Thursday afternoon, city officials have deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 snow-fighting trucks Thursday afternoon as snow began falling in the city to keep the city's main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive clear for the afternoon and evening rush.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Friday, and CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said the storm is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow to Chicago, with isolated totals of up to 5 inches closer to the lake.
Roads are expected to be slippery during the evening commute, and city officials are urging drivers to slow down and keep plenty of distance between other vehicles.
You can track the city’s snow plows live at chicagoshovels.org.