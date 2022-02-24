CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans gathered for a “Support Ukraine Rally” Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.
The group sang Ukraine's national anthem as they held flags and signs urging people to pay attention to what's happening as they made an emotional plea for world leaders to do more.
“I cannot believe what’s happening. America, you need to help us to stop World War III.”
"Putin today have only one goal. He want to destroy my country and kill people. We need help. My country needs help," said Iryna Romanchenko.
“He just wants to occupy Ukraine destroy our culture, destroy our people, but we’re not going to let that happen,” Valentin said.
“I want my mom my dad my family to live peacefully. Just stop the war please.,” Marta said.
Drivers beeped their horns in support as they passed the rally on Harlem over the Kennedy Expressway.
They urged everyone to donate to Ukrainian relief funds and contact representatives to get more support for the country.