CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers must have their first shot of the COVID vaccine in two and a half weeks.
"The first shot, according to the arbitration, needs to be by March 13 for officers who are not vaccinated. And the second shot by April 13," said CPD Superintendent David Brown.
The superintendent's announcement comes after an arbitration ruling over the police union's argument the city could not require officers to get the vaccine. Employees can get a medical or religious exemption.
The superintendent also said there is no evidence of misconduct by internal affairs chief Yolanda Talley. but the case is still under investigation, and the department turned it over to the inspector general.
Sources tell CBS 2 a Lexus registered to Chief Talley was used in an alleged drug deal earlier this month.