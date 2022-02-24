CHICAGO (CBS) – Law enforcement are cracking down on the illegal straw purchases of guns in Lake County, Indiana.
Over the past four months, 'Operation Scarecrow' led to the arrest, detainment, or interviews with 56 people.
As part of the operation, sheriff's deputies also confiscated dozens of guns and drugs.
"Simply said, our investigation has helped to cut off the supply of illegal weapons at it's source," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
Sheriff Martinez says deputies also seized $1,800 in cash.