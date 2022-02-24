ATLANTA (CBS/AP) — Former Bears General Manager Ryan Pace has landed a new job.
The Atlanta Falcons have hired Pace as a senior personnel executive. He joins another former Bears GM, Phil Emery, who has the same title.
Pace is also reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans.
Pace was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 following seven seasons as general manager. His exit was accompanied by the firing of coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 finish in 2021.
After Pace was hired out of the Saints’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery, the Bears went 48-65 with two postseason appearances. The Bears’ highlight under Pace came in 2018, when they won 12 games.
Before moving to Chicago, Pace spent 15 years with the Saints, moving up from coaching intern to director of player personnel.
Meanwhile, Nagy is still without a gig.
