CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Griffin had 21 points as UIC turned back Green Bay 81-77 on Thursday night.
Jalen Warren had 17 points for the Flames (12-15, 8-10 Horizon League). Damaria Franklin added 15 points and eight rebounds. Michael Diggins had four blocks.
Green Bay totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Kamari McGee had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (4-24, 3-16), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Nate Jenkins added 14 points. Emmanuel Ansong had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. UIC defeated Green Bay 80-63 on Jan. 15.
