CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a delivery driver on Wednesday in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Police said Gabriel Camacho was arrested around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, less than an hour after he carjacked a 47-year-old woman in the 3300 block of West Schubert, while he was brandishing a blunt object.
Officers responding to the carjacking were able to locate Camacho a short time later, less than a mile away, in the 2600 block of North St. Louis Av.
Camacho has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
He is due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.