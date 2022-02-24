CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s one thing to see him on television, or even from his window over St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

But on Thursday, one Loyola University student was front and center. She was able to speak virtually with the pope and ask him a question. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei has more on what the student asked.

Students at Loyola look on as the university hosts a historic virtual conversation with Pope Francis.

University watch parties like this happening with students from all over the world, discussing the need for compassion for immigrants and refugees everywhere.

“Thank you, first of all, to the university students who are the heart of this dialog. They are our life,” said Pope Francis.

The theme here is building bridges instead of walls, especially when it comes to migration.

From a remote room on campus, Loyola student Aleja Sastoque Luna, got the chance to address the pope.

“We are hopeful, by working together as a students, we can build bridges that should have already been constructed,” said Luna.

Asking the pope a question of her own.

“So I ask you, would you be the connection of the country of hope?”

The pope immediately responding saying he is moved by her words.

“I want to begin with the first words of Aleja. You really hit the target there. Thank you for mentioning these words. These are simple rules. These are rules that you follow every day. And the fact that a girl says that makes me think it is a prophecy.”

Right after, she said it was an amazing feeling to talk directly to Pope Francis.

“Yes, part of my story was there but it’s also (the story of) many others,” she said. “And we did it together and I was like, I feel proud, because they collaborate with me and and it was my name but it was their name too.“

A conversation that these students hope to learn from and surely cherish for a lifetime.