By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Thursday of recent carjackings and robberies in Deering.

In each incident, the offenders would approach victims either inside or before exiting their vehicle, display a handgun before taking their vehicles.

Incident dates and times:

  • 2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 4, at 6:35 p.m.
  • 2200 block of South Archer on Feb. 12, at 7:51 p.m.
  • 200 block of West 24th Street on Feb. 14, at 4:24 p.m.
  • 2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
  • 2000 block of South Wells on Feb.18, at 12:35 p.m.
  • 400 block of West 23rd Place on Feb. 18, at 11:30 p.m.
  • 2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 19, at 12:40 p.m.
  • 200 block of West 24th Street on Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.
  • 300 block of West 24th Street on Feb. 19, at 3:38 p.m.
The offenders are described as a Hispanic man, a Hispanic woman, and a Black man, 16-25 years old.

Police reminds residents to:

  • Report suspicious activity immediately
  • If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm
  • Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, etc.)
  • Never pursuing a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police
  • If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
  • Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene if possible
  • Do not leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area one detectives at 312-747-8382.

