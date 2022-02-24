CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Thursday of recent carjackings and robberies in Deering.
In each incident, the offenders would approach victims either inside or before exiting their vehicle, display a handgun before taking their vehicles.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Steady Snow Starts At 4:00 P.M.
Incident dates and times:
- 2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 4, at 6:35 p.m.
- 2200 block of South Archer on Feb. 12, at 7:51 p.m.
- 200 block of West 24th Street on Feb. 14, at 4:24 p.m.
- 2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
- 2000 block of South Wells on Feb.18, at 12:35 p.m.
- 400 block of West 23rd Place on Feb. 18, at 11:30 p.m.
- 2100 block of South Princeton on Feb. 19, at 12:40 p.m.
- 200 block of West 24th Street on Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.
- 300 block of West 24th Street on Feb. 19, at 3:38 p.m.
The offenders are described as a Hispanic man, a Hispanic woman, and a Black man, 16-25 years old.
Police reminds residents to:
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, etc.)
- Never pursuing a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police
- If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene if possible
- Do not leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area one detectives at 312-747-8382.