CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with shooting an 8-year-old boy last week in Brighton Park.
Police said an 8-year-old boy was in a car with two men on the 4000 block of South Brighton Place around 7:45 a.m. Friday, when an SUV pulled up alongside them, and Ricco Carrasco started shooting.
The 8-year-old was shot in his left buttock, and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.
The two men who were in the car with the boy were not injured.
Carrasco was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the gunman. He has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.
He is due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.