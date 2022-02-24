CHICAGO (CBS)– An adviser to Ukraine’s president confirmed about 40 people have been killed so far, as explosions have been heard across Ukraine.

Ukrainians heard the explosions as Russian President Vladimir Putin was defiant, justifying the invasion in a televised address by calling it necessary to protect civilians of Ukraine.

Russian shelling began moments after Putin said he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine. He called on Ukraine’s forces to lay down their arms and surrender their country to Russian control.

CBS News teams in the capital city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border in the country’s east, heard shelling into the early hours of the morning as a Ukrainian government spokesperson said “cruise and ballistic missile strikes” were underway targeting military control centers in Kyiv.

CBS News reported, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister called this a “full-scale invasion.”

There were long lines of cars on a road leading out of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday after Russia launched its anticipated attack on the country. https://t.co/xbaLe5x6vw pic.twitter.com/nim2bM6YJL — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2022

Overnight, world leaders denounced the invasion. President Biden spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the White House released a statement calling Russia’s actions “unprovoked and unjustified.”

Biden will be meeting with G7 leaders Thursday.

In an emergency meeting late Wednesday night, UN security council members joined the chorus of condemnation against Russia.

Putin has warned that if any nations try to interfere it would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is calling on citizens to fight and defend their country from Russian forces, promising weapons for anyone who wants to take arms.

As CBS’s Mugo Odigwe reported, protesters gathered overnight in D.C. outside of the Russian Embassy. Protesters chanted “end the war now,” while holding signs and waving the Ukrainian flag.

U.S. Representative Mike Quigley released the following statement:

“I want to be clear that no one is responsible for this bloodshed other than Putin. As I have for months, I will continue to call for appropriate repercussions for Russia’s invasion, and if necessary, I will press the administration and our allies to take broader, harsher action.”

Also overnight, the Dow fell roughly 800 points and oil prices are up.

