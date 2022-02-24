CHICAGO (CBS)– After several deadly fires in the 21st Ward, free smoke detectors will be given out Thursday in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Ald. Howard Brookins partnered with Chicago Fire Department for the giveaway after several tragedies that could have possibly been averted with working smoke detectors.
The giveaway will be held at the 21st Ward Office at 9011 S. Ashland Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., courtesy of the CFD.
And, if you already have a smoke detector, you’re one step ahead. Just be sure to check those batteries to make sure the device works properly.