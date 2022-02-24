CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Widespread snow showers this evening, with moderate to at times heavy snow bursts possible near the lake in Cook and Lake County, IL. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible near the lake.
Snow chances decrease after 2 a.m., but lingering snow showers will remain for most of Friday due to lake effect. The best chance for snow on Friday will be along the lakeshore and in Northwest Indiana. An additional inch of snowfall is possible for areas impacted by the lake effect snow.
Clearing skies late Friday night with lows in the upper teens. Sunny and milder for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Mid to upper 30s and mostly sunny for Sunday.
TONIGHT: A 100% chance of snow. Cloudy and breezy. Low 25°
FRIDAY: A 30% chance for lakeside snow showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 30°
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 36°
Next week is looking milder with several days in the 40s and mainly dry conditions.