CHICAGO (CBS)– The CDC is expected to loosen federal mask guidelines on Friday.
This means most Americans will not be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.READ MORE: Ketanji Brown Jackson Is The Frontrunner To Be Biden's Supreme Court Nominee
The CDC will change the kind of information used to determine if face coverings are needed. Instead of only looking at COVID cases, the new guidelines will take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity.READ MORE: Adler Planetarium Prepares To Reopen For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic, With Some Stellar New Additions
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago is lifting its indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination mandate for businesses on Feb. 28, the same day the statewide indoor mask mandate is set to go away. Cook County officials later announced they also would do away with their own mask and vaccine card mandates on Feb. 28.MORE NEWS: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Reportedly Reaches Capital City Kyiv Amid 'Horrific' Missile Strikes
Chicago Public Schools will keep its mask mandate in place.