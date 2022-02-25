Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies Clearing Overnight After Lake Effect SnowLake effect snow will persist through the midevening, with a few locations getting as much as a half inch to an inch of additional snowfall.

SUV Plows Into Gas Pump, Starts Fire In WaukeganIt was remarkable that no one was hurt Friday when an out-of-control sport-utility vehicle slammed into a gas pump and caught fire in Waukegan.

From The Baseball Diamond To Music Stardom, Todd Dulaney Shines BrightlyDelaney was so good at baseball that he played professionally for the New York Mets organization. There, he kept his singing talents hidden.

As Russian Invasion Moves Into Ukraine's Capital, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin Says America Must Help Arm Resistance“The United States must provide the weapons for the Ukrainian resistance, the protection of those who have fled, and the survival of those who are caught in the crossfire of Putin's invasion," Durbin said.