CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect snow will persist through the midevening, with a few locations getting as much as a half inch to an inch of additional snowfall.
Winds shift west late Friday evening, turning off the lake effect snow machine and clearing skies overnight. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the teens.
Look for sunny skies for Saturday with a breezy southwest wind. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.
It will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a breezy northwest wind in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
A calm weather pattern is coming next week with highs above average in the low 40s.
TONIGHT: Evening flurries and light snow, then clearing skies overnight. Low: 16°
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 35°
SUNDAY:/ Mostly sunny and breezy. High 39°