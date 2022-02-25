CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m.
Early Friday morning snow quickly fading out there, but roads are a snowy mess. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.
MESSY MORNING Roads are still mostly covered across much of Chicagoland. Plan accordingly! We are on the air now, join us @cbschicago. @RyanBakerMedia @AudrinaBigos @MugoOdigwe pic.twitter.com/TpoLlttKos
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 25, 2022
A few snow showers may linger near the lake but for the most part snow is done for the rest of the day.
A weekend of sunshine is ahead.
Sunny and milder temperatures in the 30s on Saturday and sun continues Sunday.
