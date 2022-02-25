CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is seeking artists for six unique pieces of artwork at four stations that are being rebuilt.
CTA is asking artists to create dynamic and original artwork for the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations.
“The artwork will enhance the overall transit experience and add unique elements that enhance new stations and represent the communities they serve,” according to a CTA statement. “The addition of artwork at CTA stations and terminals promotes a friendly and inviting atmosphere and contributes to each station’s identity.”
The artwork would be installed at the following locations:
• Lawrence main stationhouse, 1120 W Lawrence
• Argyle main stationhouse, 1120 W Lawrence
• Berwyn main stationhouse, 1119 W Berwyn
• Bryn Mawr main stationhouse, 1116 W Bryn Mawr
• Bryn Mawr Hollywood entrance, 1119 W Hollywood
• Lawrence to Bryn Mawr viaduct walls
Construction of the new stations and structures is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The art is anticipated to be installed in the new stations before they are opened to the public.
CTA will hold a virtual informational pre-proposal meeting on March 2, 2022, at 6 p.m. for artists to learn more and ask questions. To register, click here.