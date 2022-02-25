CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois finalized a $760 million settlement with pharmaceutical companies on Friday over the opioid crisis.
"The opioid epidemic has destroyed countless lives and families throughout our state and it's devastated communities. And it is imperative that the resources reach these areas and be used to abate the problem," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
94 of the 102 counties in Illinois and 104 municipalities will share in the settlement.
It’s part of the national $26 billion settlement with Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, McKesson, and Johnson & Johnson.
Cities and counties would get the money after April — leaders are already planning how to best use it.
“This epidemic has no boundaries. It has affected every community in the state of Illinois,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Burlin.
“We need to listen to those and dedicate this to those who have been in the trenches on the battle lines of this public health crisis,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.
“The problem isn’t going away. In 2022 already, visits to the ER for opioid-related issues has surpassed all of 2021,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.
The crisis has deepened during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some communities will use the money for treatment programs. Others are expanding services in the jails to help inmates conquer their addictions.