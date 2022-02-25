CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Supreme Court has denied Gov. JB Pritzker’s bid to reinstate a statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in schools.
The state Supreme Court decision upholds a ruling by the Illinois Appellate Court, which in turn upheld a temporary restraining order issued by a judge in downstate Sangamon Count.
On Feb. 7, Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order that questioned the governor’s legal authority to require masks in schools and halted the mask mandate.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement announcing that the State of Illinois will be removing its school mask mandate beginning Monday anyway – given that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now recommended masks are needed only in areas of high transmission.
Pritzker also said in the statement that he was “gratified” that the Supreme Court also vacated the lower court’s restraining order in its ruling – meaning that if a mask mandate is needed again in the future, the Governor’s office will continue to have that authority.
The lower court ruling quickly left parents divided in districts across the state, as many have demanded schools go mask-optional.
Some districts – including the Chicago Public Schools – have continued to require masks for all students and staff, while others have done away with masking rules.