HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — The bond between mother and daughter can be one of life’s greatest gifts – and we certainly saw that in one pair from Homewood when we first met them nearly two years ago.

Since then, cancer has torn them apart. But as CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Friday night, what the illness can’t do is stop the good work they planned to do together.

“I don’t give up because of her,” said Darnesha Evans. “I’m afraid to let her down.”

Evans never wants to disappoint her daughter, Kennedy Parker. We met them both in 2020, as Kennedy, 24, was bravely in her second battle with cancer.

They talked with CBS 2’s Lauren Victory after COVID-19 canceled Kennedy’s chance to meet her favorite performer, Omarion.

“It was just something to keep me going,” Kennedy said in the story that aired on March 19, 2020 – not long after the pandemic began.

But we at CBS 2 pulled some strings. CBS 2’s Victory got in touch with Omarion’s people, and the rapper recorded a special message for his super fan. Kennedy and her mother were absolutely thrilled when they saw it.

Omarion took two minutes of his time to create this lifelong memory.

We still can’t forget those smiles – and they hold extra meaning now. Kennedy passed away that summer.

“She played that video so many times, I think I know his speech by heart,” Evans said.

Videos have helped comfort Evans in the past year and a half. The grief is constant.

“Every day, I never know what emotion I’m going to deal with,” Evans said.

What keeps her going is the promise she made to her daughter.

“She shared a lot with me those last 15 days that, you know, she was with us – and her biggest sentiment to me was: ‘Mommy, you need to live. I need you to live.’

Evans has put her life into Project Kennedy. The pair started the non-profit before Kennedy passed, and since, it has hosted toy drives, and donated money and more for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Their latest event, like all of them, is personal. Kennedy’s journey included several blood transfusions.

“So I knew she needed blood on several occasions, and I still know people who need blood who are battling cancer,” Evans said. “So I said, we can do a blood drive.”

On Sunday, donors will roll up their sleeves for the American Red Cross, at Kennedy’s old middle school in Homewood, to give back.

“We are so grateful to people like Kennedy and her family who have chosen to honor her memory and legacy by choosing to help other people,” said Holly Baker of the American Red Cross of Illinois.

Saavedra: “What do you find that that giving back through Project Kennedy is giving you since she’s been gone?”

Evans: “It’s like here working through me. It’s what she wanted.”

We consider that a promised kept made by a mother, to her daughter.

“She would always tell me that I was her hero, and, ‘I love you mom – you’re the strongest person I know,’” Evans said. “But in hindsight, she was the strongest person I know. And I don’t give up because of her.”

The Project Kennedy Blood Drive for the American Red Cross will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming Sunday, Feb. 27, inside James Hart Middle School at 18820 Morgan St. in Homewood. Some donors have pre-registered, but walk-ins will be welcomed too.