GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather Forecast, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect flurries and light snow showers linger this afternoon across northwest Indiana as low pressure rotates over the northeastern U.S. As the low moves away from us, skies clear overnight, and lows fall into the teens.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: As Russian Invasion Moves Into Ukraine's Capital, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin Says America Must Help Arm Resistance

Plenty of sunshine this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure parks overhead. A quiet and mild start to next week.

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: 'Ukrainians, The World Is With You:' Chicago's Russian Tea Time Restaurant Denounces Invasion Of Ukraine, Russian Government Politics

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 16. Winds relax.

SATURDAY: Full sun. High 35.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 39.

MORE NEWS: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Hired As Chiefs Quarterbacks Coach

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist