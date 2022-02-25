CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect flurries and light snow showers linger this afternoon across northwest Indiana as low pressure rotates over the northeastern U.S. As the low moves away from us, skies clear overnight, and lows fall into the teens.
READ MORE: As Russian Invasion Moves Into Ukraine's Capital, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin Says America Must Help Arm Resistance
Plenty of sunshine this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure parks overhead. A quiet and mild start to next week.
READ MORE: 'Ukrainians, The World Is With You:' Chicago's Russian Tea Time Restaurant Denounces Invasion Of Ukraine, Russian Government Politics
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 16. Winds relax.
SATURDAY: Full sun. High 35.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 39.MORE NEWS: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Hired As Chiefs Quarterbacks Coach