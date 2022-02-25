CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a month after he was fired as the Bears’ head coach, Matt Nagy has landed on his feet in Kansas City as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs.
Nagy is reuniting with his old boss, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Nagy has spent 10 of his 14 years as an NFL coach working under Reid, first with the Eagles from 2008 through 2012, and then with the Chiefs from 2013 through 2017, before he was hired as the Bears' head coach.
He spent his last two seasons with the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, and three seasons before that as their quarterbacks coach.
In his return to Kansas City, he will replace former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Giants.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric BIenimy will return for the 2022 season, after being passed over for multiple head coaching opportunities in the NFL this offseason, and considering coaching in college or even taking a year off from football.