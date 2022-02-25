UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Dallion Johnson made five 3-pointers for all 15 of his points, John Harrar had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Penn State beat Northwestern 67-60 on Friday night.

It was a defensive battle through the first 13 minutes as Northwestern led 48-43. Penn State then started making 3-pointers — five of them during a 17-2 run to take a 57-50 lead with 2:30 left. The Wildcats went five-plus minutes without a field goal during the run.

Penn State, leading 61-57, turned it over in the backcourt with 36.2 seconds left. But Northwestern’s Chase Audige missed an open 3-pointer and Seth Lundy was fouled on the rebound before making two free throws.

Penn State finished 13 of 33 from 3-point range with nine makes in the second half.

Jalen Pickett added 11 points for Penn State (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten), which completed the regular-season sweep of the Wildcats for the first time since 2011.

The Nittany Lions, who own the Big Ten’s best defense, allowing 64.8 points per game, held Northwestern to 36.7% shooting.

Pete Nance scored 12 points, and Ty Berry and Audige each added 11 for Northwestern (13-14, 6-12), which last won in Happy Valley on Dec. 27, 2016.

Northwestern led 28-22 at halftime after closing on a 10-2 run as Penn State made only one field goal in the final seven minutes. The Nittany Lions shot 26.7% from the field in the half. Northwestern guard Boo Buie played only nine minutes due to foul trouble, but still had four assists. Buie finished with eight points and seven assists,

Penn State hosts its final home game of the regular season Sunday against Nebraska. Northwestern continues its two-game road swing at No. 25 Iowa on Monday.

