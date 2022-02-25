CHICAGO (CBS) — They thought their son died in an accidental crash. But now, there’s new evidence revealing something suspicious about his death.

The family reached out to CBS 2’s Steven Graves in hopes of getting answers.

Rosa Hernandez keeps a notepad of phone numbers and a big bag of documents.

She’s holding her son Jay Sanchez’s case in her heart.

“I just want justice to be done for my son,” Hernandez said.

The 18-year-old died on New Year’s Eve — hours after a car crash in Humboldt Park near Division and Kedzie.

Chicago Police reported it as a one-vehicle crash. Sanchez, a back seat passenger, was one of four teens in the car.

But about a week later, Hernandez got news from a traffic officer who looked at surveillance cameras.

“She had to turn the investigation over to homicide because she saw there was shooting in the cameras,” she said,

“Sparks of a gun coming out the other car that was behind them chasing them.”

From then until now, they say detectives have been mute on the investigation into who could’ve fired shots from another vehicle, possibly causing the fatal crash.

CPD tells CBS 2 a quote “incident” before the crash is now classified as an aggravated assault. Sanchez’s cause of death is still pending by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The family says there is a memorial for Jay near the crash. A reminder of what happened that night, and of how they still have not seen any video surveillance.

“I want to see cameras. My son wasn’t an animal,” Hernandez said.

They say the Golder Prep College senior who worked on cars part-time stayed out of trouble.

“Cars and motorcycles. That was his passion. And we just feel like he’s not getting the attention or the investigation that he deserves.”

Jay’s dad Hilberto Sanchez says when a commander did contact them, it was with a letter. Warning that officers are aware he has a decades-old criminal history should he retaliate.

“And I told the commander I felt very insulted. Very disrespected,” Hilberto said, “I want it to be about my son. That’s all I want.”

A family’s hurt now fueling a fight for answers.