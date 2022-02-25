CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The owners of the Russian Tea Time restaurant downtown issued a statement this week denouncing the invasion of Ukraine and the politics of the Russian government.

The letter read:

“Dear RTT patrons and friends, “We are heartbroken by the recent news; our thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected by this inhumane and despicable invasion. We do not support the politics of the Russian government. We support human rights, freedom of speech, and fair democratic elections. “Украинцы (Ukrainians), the world is with you, the world is behind you. Stay strong, our hearts are with you!”

Russian Tea Time has been in business at 77 E. Adams St., just west of the Art Institute of Chicago, since 1993. Its owner and chef, Klara Muchnik, was born and raised in Ukraine, and moved to Uzbekistan to work as a surgical nurse in 1997. She also began catering to make extra money amid the harsh conditions of the Soviet Union.

Muchnik and her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1990. With the help of the business savvy of her son, Vadim, she went on to open Russian Tea Time to fulfill the dream of a restaurant that “combined her Russian roots with the rich culinary flavors of the former Soviet Republics, which heavily influenced her fare.”

On Friday morning, explosions from what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “horrific Russian rocket strikes” were heard in Ukraine’s capital on amid unverified reports that the fighting had already reached the heart of Kyiv. Videos posted online showed what residents said were Russian tanks driving through their city, and gunfire and air raid sirens were heard in the capital.

Appearing on television from an undisclosed location, Ukraine’s president warned the world that Vladimir Putin was attacking not only his country, but waging “a war against Europe,” and he said the West wasn’t doing enough to stop it.

Ukrainian officials say they’re fighting on multiple fronts to repel a “full-scale invasion,” and President Joe Biden has accused Putin of choosing to carry out “a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov doubled down Friday on Putin’s claim that the invasion was necessary to “demilitarize” Ukraine’s Western-backed government, which the Kremlin has labeled a “Nazi cell.” Lavrov said after Ukraine was “liberated from this burden, Ukrainians will have the chance to freely choose their future.”

But CBS News’ Haley Ott reports that Ukrainians are rushing to back up their country’s military forces, hoping to prevent any future on Russia’s terms.