CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago area gospel singer will be honored at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. Todd Dulaney has taken an unconventional musical journey to awards and accolades.

Before Dulaney moved audiences with his powerful voice, he displayed his power on another stage–in the shape of a diamond.

“I started playing baseball when I was five years old,” he told CBS 2’s Jim Williams. “The only dream I ever had — that was the one.”

Delaney was so good at baseball that he played professionally for the New York Mets organization. There, he kept his singing talents hidden.

“So singing was something that I did behind closed doors, and I didn’t let people in on that because I was kind of embarrassed.”

Singing didn’t match the image he had of the tough professional ballplayer. But word got out: The young man from Maywood could belt more than fastballs.

“One year in spring training, there was a coach–his name is Guy Conte. He had found out from my roommates that I could sing and so, in front of the whole organization, he calls me down one morning. He says we found out something about one of the players in our organization.”

That coach convinced Dulaney to sing the national anthem. His fellow athletes showered him with praise and urged him to take singing seriously.

That moment “opened my eyes to another possibility in my life. I never thought I could be that and especially stand in front of people on a professional level. That’s a whole other monster.”

That was more than a decade ago. Today, Dulaney enjoys acclaim around the world. He’s nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album.

“This award probably means more to me than any award I’ve ever been nominated for because, for one, I know that being a part of the African American community in a day like today,” Dulaney said. “To be a representative of something positive means so much to me.”

Along with a busy recording and concert schedule, Dulaney, who still lives in the Chicago area, has a business that helps other musicians get their work to the public.

“Oh my God, a lot of musicians are just sitting at home and recording music for the world.”

From baseball to music, the multi-talented Dulaney finds extraordinary purpose when he stands on a stage.

“That could bring hope and allow somebody to hold on and not give up and so I think I’ve got the best job in the world.”

We’ll find out how Todd does tomorrow night. The 53rd NAACP Image Awards air live at 7 p.m. on BET.