CHICAGO (CBS)– Ukraine’s capital is under attack in the second day of a full scale invasion.

Russian troops continue to advance throughout the country.

In Kyiv, explosions were heard before dawn along with gunfire near government buildings.

Air raid sirens continue to sound off Friday morning, followed by reports of explosions across the city.

People were told to take shelter as rocket attacks continued overnight.

While it’s difficult to verify casualty numbers, Ukrainian President Zelinsky says 137 Ukrainians were killed during just the first day of the invasion.

In his recent address to Americans, President Biden explaining the mission of additional U.S> troops being sent to Europe.

Marshall Law has been declared in Ukraine.

Women and children continue to flee the country, many towards Poland. There is a ban on any adult men between 18 and 60 leaving the country.

In Chicago’s Ukrainian Village community, Ukrainians have been gathering at a local restaurant for comfort in times of great stress and tragedy.

Residents are visited Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen, 2201 W. Chicago Ave., on Thursday night. Many of them have family in Ukraine amid the airstrikes and other attacks that have now begun.