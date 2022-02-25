WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — It was remarkable that no one was hurt Friday when an out-of-control sport-utility vehicle slammed into a gas pump and caught fire in Waukegan.
Waukegan police said on Friday afternoon, they were called to the scene along with the fire department after a 2004 Jeep Cherokee lost control near Green Bay Road and Sunset Avenue.
Bad brakes may have been to blame for gumming up the driver, who was able to maneuver his way into the parking lot of the gas station. But the driver slammed into the gas pump – which caught fire, as did the SUV.
Video shows the driver opening the door and walking out of the SUV once the flames erupt.
The gas pump was left knocked over and charbroiled. The gas station owner described what she saw.
"It is scary – people just drive at a fast speed," the owner said.
She hopes to have the damage repaired and reopen the station as soon as possible. Despite the flames and fuel, again, no one was hurt.