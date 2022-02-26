GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Stephanie Coleman held the 16th Ward’s annual Valentine’s Appreciation Luncheon Saturday, with a tribute to local female military veterans and seniors.

The event was held at the Great Hall at Kennedy King College, at 740 W. 63rd St. in Englewood.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other officials stopped by to say “welcome” and thank the veterans for their service.

The ladies were treated to a lovely buffet lunch and some great tunes from a live band, which performed, among other numbers, a cover of The Temptations’ classic “My Girl.”

