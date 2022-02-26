'It's Paralyzing; You Can't Do Anything:' UIC Ph.D. Student Fears For Her Family Living On A Frontline In UkraineUkraine continued to push back against Russia’s unrelenting assault after three days of fighting Saturday. As all this plays out in what may seem like a world away for some, it hits close to home for one doctoral student in Chicago.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing Skies And Warming UpSkies were clear Saturday and temperatures were slowly warming up.

Ukraine Slows Russian Advance As Tens Of Thousands Of Ukrainians Flee The CountryUkraine continues to push back against Russia's assault. Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., said in a speech today that 198 Ukrainians have died, including three children, and 1,115 have been injured since Russia began its attack.

Protesters Gather In Millennium Park And Truckers Rally Downtown, With All Saying Ukraine Needs Help NowAs Ukrainian troops held back Russian forces trying to seize the capital city of Kyiv on Saturday, crowds again took to the streets and roads in Chicago in support of Ukraine.