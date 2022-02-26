Man Stabbed In Fight Outside Marina City, Stabs Attacker BackTwo men stabbed each other in a fight outside Marina City in broad daylight Saturday.

Protesters Gather In Millennium Park, Truckers Rally Downtown In Support Of Ukraine Amid InvasionAs Ukrainian troops held back Russian forces trying to seize the capital city of Kyiv on Saturday, crowds again took to the streets and roads in Chicago in support of Ukraine.

Man Left In Critical Condition After Being Shot, Crashing SUV In WoodlawnA man was left in critical condition after he was shot in Woodlawn and went on to crash his sport-utility vehicle Saturday morning.

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Intensifies With Missile Attacks And Street Fighting In KyivUkraine's top diplomat said Saturday morning his country's capital "survived another night" under Russian assault, as the president released a video reassuring his nation he was still there. President Volodymyr Zelensky's message — shot outdoors on a cell phone, clearly in the capital of Kyiv — was a clear rebuttal to rumors that he might evacuate and reports that the United States had advised him to flee, CBS News' Haley Ott reports.