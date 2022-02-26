GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Diggins posted 16 points and seven rebounds, Damaria Franklin had 15 points and six rebounds, and UIC defeated Milwaukee 71-58 on Saturday night.

Kevin Johnson had 13 points for the Flames (13-15, 9-10 Horizon League). Jalen Warren added 10 points and seven rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-21, 8-14). Joey St. Pierre added 14 points.

