CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out in a house in Englewood late Saturday, and firefighters were seen rushing children out of the house to safety.
The fire broke out in a frame house at 7006 S. Normal Blvd.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the necessary equipment and manpower.
At the scene, firefighters were seen using chainsaws, and one also wielded an axe, as they fought the blaze.
We spotted crews rushing two children bundled up in blankets to safety.
We are told their mother was home at the time, but it was unclear how the fire may have started.
The CFD said paramedics checked out someone who lived in the house for smoke inhalation, but did not indicate whether anyone was taken to the hospital.
Still and box 7006 Normal. Now out. EMS checking an occupant for possible smoke. pic.twitter.com/JaDKKDltnr
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 27, 2022