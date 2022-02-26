CHICAGO (CBS) – After cold and snow, it’s easy to dream of spring. but you can fully immerse yourself, in those fresh blooming feelings, at the Garfield Park Conservatory this weekend.
The spring flower show starts Saturday and you've got plenty of time to see all the fragrant beauty, through May 8.
This year's theme: Knock Knock…Who's there?
You can expect doors from the rebuilding exchange hanging among the blooms and an abundance of knock-knock jokes throughout the show house.
Reservations are needed. Visit the Garfield Park Conservatory website for additional information.