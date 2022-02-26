PONTIAC, Ill (CBS) – An ISP Trooper was struck by a drunk driver while assisting in a separate DUI investigation early Saturday morning.
Around 1:25 a.m., the Trooper was stationary in a fully marked squad car with emergency lights flashing on South Prospect Road at Hall Court in Bloomington, McLean County. The Trooper was assisting Bloomington Police Department (BPD) when a Volkswagen utility traveling southbound failed to yield and struck the rear end of the squad car.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Michael A. Tibbitts, 24, of Bloomington, IL, was arrested by BPD for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law along with other traffic violations.
So far this year, there have been nine ISP squad cars struck and four Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.
ISP reminds the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.
A person who violates Scott's Law faces fines of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.