GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) — Talk about puppy love.
The Kane County Sheriff's Department stopped by the west suburban seniors' community GreenFields of Geneva Saturday – all to introduce their newest K9 officer.
The K9 officer, Amica, is an 8-week-old yellow lab. She made some human friends this week.
Amica is in training and will one day be what's called a detection dog.
This means she will help her fellow officers conduct narcotics and explosives investigations.