GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:GreenFields of Geneva, K9 Officer, Kane County Sheriff's Office

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) — Talk about puppy love.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Department stopped by the west suburban seniors’ community GreenFields of Geneva Saturday – all to introduce their newest K9 officer.

READ MORE: 'It's Paralyzing; You Can't Do Anything:' UIC Ph.D. Student Fears For Her Family Living On A Frontline In Ukraine

The K9 officer, Amica, is an 8-week-old yellow lab. She made some human friends this week.

READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing Skies And Warming Up

Amica is in training and will one day be what’s called a detection dog.

MORE NEWS: Ukraine Slows Russian Advance As Tens Of Thousands Of Ukrainians Flee The Country

This means she will help her fellow officers conduct narcotics and explosives investigations.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff