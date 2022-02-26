GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — A very quiet pattern will allow for a subtle, slow warm-up.

Today:

Sunny. High 33.

Tonight:

Clear. Low 25.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 39.

Partly cloudy skies early next week, with highs in the 40s. More clouds arrive midweek through Friday.