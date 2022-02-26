CHICAGO (CBS) — A very quiet pattern will allow for a subtle, slow warm-up.
READ MORE: Caught On Video: Would-Be Thief Tries To Smash His Way Into Store On Jewelers Row Downtown, Only To Be Confronted By Man With Gun
Today:
Sunny. High 33.
Tonight:READ MORE: One Person Injured Following Shooting Near Stevenson Expressway
Clear. Low 25.
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny. High 39.
MORE NEWS: Man Found Stabbed On Sidewalk In Kenwood
Partly cloudy skies early next week, with highs in the 40s. More clouds arrive midweek through Friday.