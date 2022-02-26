CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men stabbed each other in a fight outside Marina City in broad daylight Saturday.
Police said at 11:33 a.m., the men – ages 27 and 36 – got into a fight in the valet area at Marina City, 333 N. Dearborn St.READ MORE: Protesters Gather In Millennium Park, Truckers Rally Downtown In Support Of Ukraine Amid Invasion
The older man first stabbed the younger man during the fight, and the younger man – whom police identified as the victim in the incident – went on to stab him back.READ MORE: Man Left In Critical Condition After Being Shot, Crashing SUV In Woodlawn
The younger man was stabbed in the head and thigh and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized.MORE NEWS: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Intensifies With Missile Attacks And Street Fighting In Kyiv
The older man was taken into custody, and charges were pending police said.