Planfield South's Lexi Janiak On A Mission To Win Inaugural IHSA Girls' Wrestling Meet This WeekendPlainfield South wrestler Lexi Janiak is ranked number 3 in the nation in her weight class, has won national tournaments, and competed in the Pan-Am Games.

Kirby Dach Gets Tiebreaking Goal As Blackhawks Beat DevilsKirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period and Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Northwestern Falls Behind And Loses As Penn State Makes 13-PointersDallion Johnson made five 3-pointers for all 15 of his points, John Harrar had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Penn State beat Northwestern on Friday night.

Chicago Fire To Open First Season With Ezra Hendrickson As Coach SaturdayThe Chicago Fire are set to open their season Saturday with new Head Coach Ezra Hendrickson at the helm.

Former Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Hired As Chiefs Quarterbacks CoachNagy is reuniting with his old boss, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

DeRozan Continues Streak With 37 Points, Bulls Beat HawksDeMar DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak and the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls squeezed by the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.