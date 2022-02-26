GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing teen who was visiting Chicago has been located.

Samnag ‘Sam’ Toem, 16, was visiting Chicago from Hollywood, Florida when he went missing on Feb. 8.

(Credit: CPD)

Police say he might be in the area of Des Plaines, Illinois.

Sam is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

There was no further information on where he was found.

