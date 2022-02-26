CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing teen who was visiting Chicago has been located.
Samnag 'Sam' Toem, 16, was visiting Chicago from Hollywood, Florida when he went missing on Feb. 8.
READ MORE: Illinois State Trooper Struck By Drunk Driver During Separate DUI Investigation
Police say he might be in the area of Des Plaines, Illinois.
Sam is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
There was no further information on where he was found.