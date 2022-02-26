Protesters Gather In Millennium Park And Truckers Rally Downtown, With All Saying Ukraine Needs Help NowAs Ukrainian troops held back Russian forces trying to seize the capital city of Kyiv on Saturday, crowds again took to the streets and roads in Chicago in support of Ukraine.

Man Stabbed In Fight Outside Marina City, Stabs Attacker BackTwo men stabbed each other in a fight outside Marina City in broad daylight Saturday.

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Intensifies With Missile Attacks And Street Fighting In KyivUkraine's top diplomat said Saturday morning his country's capital "survived another night" under Russian assault, as the president released a video reassuring his nation he was still there. President Volodymyr Zelensky's message — shot outdoors on a cell phone, clearly in the capital of Kyiv — was a clear rebuttal to rumors that he might evacuate and reports that the United States had advised him to flee, CBS News' Haley Ott reports.

Fire Breaks Out In Englewood House; One Person Examined For Smoke InhalationOne person was checked out for smoke inhalation late Saturday after a fire broke out in a house in Englewood.