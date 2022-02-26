GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet the paws pet of the week.

Tobias is a very special one-year-old Catahoula leopard dog looking for a loving suburban home.

He’s active, smart, and never met a person he doesn’t like. He just prefers people to his four-legged peers.

He finds the shelter environment stressful, so he’s hoping his perfect home is right around the corner — especially if it comes with a fenced-in yard!

He’s still a puppy, so Tobias could be your perfect match if you’re excited to continue training.

Tobias, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption or foster at PAWS Chicago.

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.

