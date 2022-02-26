Caught On Video: Would-Be Thief Tries To Smash His Way Into Store On Jewelers Row Downtown, Only To Be Confronted By Man With GunIn the dark of night, a suspected would-be thief began eyeing the pricey pieces inside a store on Jewelers Row downtown, and then smashed part of the door with a chain – only to be greeted by another shiny piece in the form of a gun.

Garfield Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show Opens This WeekendAfter cold and snow, it’s easy to dream of spring. but you can fully immerse yourself, in those fresh blooming feelings, at the Garfield Park Conservatory this weekend.

Chicago Park District Host Polar Adventure Day At Northerly IslandWith temps warming up it’s the perfect winter weather for a polar adventure.

City To Undergo Bridge Testing, Lane Closures In Effect Later TonightAs spring approaches, the city is starting its bridge checks to make sure boats can return to the lake when it's time -- that means lane closures for us.