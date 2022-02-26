CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert Saturday to businesses of recent burglaries in Jefferson Park and Grand Central areas.
In each incident, the offender shattered the glass door of the business or entered an unsecured door. Once inside the business, the offender took money from a cash register or from the office.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Would-Be Thief Tries To Smash His Way Into Store On Jewelers Row Downtown, Only To Be Confronted By Man With Gun
Incident times and locations:
- 5900 block of North Elston Avenue between 6:23 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2022
- 7200 block of West Irving Park Road at 5:11 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2022
- 5500 block of North Milwaukee Ave at 5:25 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2022
- 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022
- 6300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 3:56 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022
- 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2022
Authorities only had a vague description of the offender described as an unknown man wearing dark clothing and a mask.
Police remind businesses to:
- Be aware of this crime and alert other businesses.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.
- Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.