CHICAGO (CBS) — It was fast and furious searching for vinyl at Chicago Ray Records in Rogers Park on Saturday.
After the owner, Ray Pate, suddenly passed away, his family decided to have a liquidation sale at the record store, at 7051 N. Clark St.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, the doors to Chicago Ray Records will close for good.
A Block Club Chicago report indicated that Chicago Ray Records opened only in August 2020. Pate had previously owned RPM Music at 1839 W. Irving Park Rd. in Ravenswood, and in the past had also owned bars in Wrigleyville in Ravenswood.
He died in January at the age of 64.