CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the Shedd Aquarium’s most beloved animals has died Saturday, according to a Facebook post.
Yaku, a northern sea otter, battled an inoperable and untreatable tumor in his chest causing a decline in health.
Born in 2000 to two rescued sea otters, Yaku is remembered for being easy-going and taking naps in the kelp of the Regenstein Sea Otter Habitat.
Yaku was 21 years old. The Shed took time to honor his contributions to the aquarium including highlighting untold impacts of animal rescue efforts.