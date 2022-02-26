GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Shedd Aquarium, The Shedd Aquarium, Yaku Sea Otter

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the Shedd Aquarium’s most beloved animals has died Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

Yaku, a northern sea otter, battled an inoperable and untreatable tumor in his chest causing a decline in health.

READ MORE: Man Stabbed In Fight Outside Marina City, Stabs Attacker Back

 

READ MORE: Protesters Gather In Millennium Park, Truckers Rally Downtown In Support Of Ukraine Amid Invasion

Born in 2000 to two rescued sea otters, Yaku is remembered for being easy-going and taking naps in the kelp of the Regenstein Sea Otter Habitat.

MORE NEWS: Man Left In Critical Condition After Being Shot, Crashing SUV In Woodlawn

Yaku was 21 years old. The Shed took time to honor his contributions to the aquarium including highlighting untold impacts of animal rescue efforts.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff