CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is sent to the hospital following a shooting near Stevenson Expressway Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police said around 1:24 a.m., troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on the Harlem Ramp to Interstate 55 northbound.
Initial reports say one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 2:13 a.m., the ramp from Harlem to Interstate 55 northbound was closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened less than a half-hour later around 2:26 a.m.
Anyone who witnessed or has any information of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
There is no further information available at this time.