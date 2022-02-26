CHICAGO (CBS) — As Ukrainian troops held back Russian forces trying to seize the capital city of Kyiv on Saturday, crowds again took to the streets and roads in Chicago in support of Ukraine.

As CSB 2’s Shardaa Gray reported, a march was held downtown Saturday, and several semi-trailer truck drivers also made their way into the downtown area to show their support.

Everyone we talked to on Saturday still has family in Ukraine. They check on them every chance they get, but they say their country needs as much help as possible.

#HappeningNow at least 100 semi drivers made their way to Grant Park to bring awareness that the US has an obligation to take care of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/eXJtYbvNA1 — Shardaa Gray (@ShardaaGrayTV) February 26, 2022

Cabs of semis lined Columbus Drive from Ida B. Wells Drive to Roosevelt Road on Saturday. They headed three miles down the Kennedy Expressway in the southbound lanes toward their destination in Grant Park – where organizers of the Freedom Convoy said the United States has an obligation to help Ukraine.

Check this out. My photographer captured drone footage of the semi’s lined along Grant Park. pic.twitter.com/F7tLSkBF6w — Shardaa Gray (@ShardaaGrayTV) February 26, 2022

“We want from the U.S. government to support Ukraine – to support Ukraine, like they have to support Ukraine,” said organizer Stefan Nojek.

“They feel completely left behind and abandoned by what is happening politically by our leaders here in the West,” said Ros Saciuk, president of the Suburban Council of Ukrainian Voters – based in Palatine.

Roksolana Bunha is from Kyiv, and said her father is still there now.

“He was at home,” she said. “The city did sirens, like an SOS signal.”

Demonstrators also gathered in Millennium Park Saturday, waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs calling for Ukraine’s allies to step up.

Signs of the times. Demonstrations in the US, war in Ukraine, continue. These are from this afternoon in Millennium Park. #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineWar #WARINUKRAINE @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/77NVVKEYBJ — Sabrina Franza (@sabrinafranza) February 26, 2022

Earlier Saturday morning, Catholic churches in Chicago held a special masses and rosaries to pray for peace and an end to the war.

Protesters worry Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t stop at just attacking Ukraine.

“Putin won’t quit,” said Yuriy Makar. “Right now, Ukraine is just a stepping stone for his plan.”

Another protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to happen Sunday.