CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was left in critical condition after he was shot in Woodlawn and went on to crash his sport-utility vehicle Saturday morning.
Police said at 8:43 a.m., the man – age unspecified – was driving in the 1500 block of East 67th Street, near Blackstone Avenue – when someone fired several shots.
The man was shot multiple times throughout his body and went on to crash his SUV into a mailbox, through a fence, and finally into the side of a building.
The victim was reported in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one was in custody late Saturday.