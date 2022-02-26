GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:67th Street, Blackstone Avenue, Crash, shooting, Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was left in critical condition after he was shot in Woodlawn and went on to crash his sport-utility vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said at 8:43 a.m., the man – age unspecified – was driving in the 1500 block of East 67th Street, near Blackstone Avenue – when someone fired several shots.

The man was shot multiple times throughout his body and went on to crash his SUV into a mailbox, through a fence, and finally into the side of a building.

The victim was reported in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody late Saturday.

